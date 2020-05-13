Irapuato, Guanajuato. – The municipality of Irapuato asks the population to denounce the cutting of trees and the burning that is carried out in the vacant lots to end up with the accumulated garbage or grass, but that can end in a fire.

Esther Córdoba Aguirre, head of the Sustainability Directorate, pointed out that, to prevent fires, within the inspection actions, they also consider important the identification of risk points such as the vacant lots where burns are carried out and that these can cause accidents or damage to air quality, according to the bulletin sent by the Irapuato city council.

“We have to get there before, due to carelessness, an accident or intentionally, the land is burned, and in that sense, we are working with Public Services and Civil Protection,” said Córdoba Aguirre, in the Press release.

We inform you that from today we suspend the attention to users due to phase 3 of the health contingency.

Send us your procedures to the email: Sustentabilidad@irapuato.gob.mx or to the phone: 4621696158

We receive complaints and reports on the phone: 462 1128408 – Irapuato Sustainability (@EcoIrapuato)

April 27, 2020

In order to attend to reports as soon as possible by cutting down trees or burning, the Sustainability Department has made a number available so that citizens can make complaints 462-112-8408, according to the information provided by the government agency.

These complaints or reports may be reported by phone or through the official Facebook page of Environment Irapuato, so that society has more options for communicating with the authorities.

The General Directorate of Sustainability of Irapuato, works with a specialized team, which has biologists, environmental engineers and clean energy engineers, and who seek to meet the objectives of the international agenda 2030, especially in the area of ​​environmental care, reported the municipal council.

.