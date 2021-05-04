Irapuato and Cruz Azul Hidalgo could ‘ascend’ to the MX Expansion League

The team of Freseros from Irapuato will play the final of the Premier League against the Cruz Azul Hidalgo Machine and the champion could win his place in the Liga de Expansión MX for the 2021-22 season, despite the fact that there will be no relegation.

Liga de Expansión MX, with 16 teams, could increase its number to 18 for the upcoming season and the Premier League champion could be one of the new teams.

Irapuato, now managed by the San Román family, also owners of Alebrijes de Oaxaca, could earn their direct promotion to the Expansion League, however, if not, according to Luis Castillo de Récord, they would seek to make use of their frozen franchise .

Likewise, Cruz Azul Hidalgo could also reach the Expansion League in case of earning his right in sports and analyzing the situation with the Celeste Directive, as it would become the third team with a subsidiary in the Expansion League.

It is worth mentioning that the Rayados de Monterrey also seek to have a subsidiary in the Expansion League and if they materialize, the Premier League champion and Rayados could be the 17th and 18th teams in the Silver Division.

According to the regulations, the winner of Serie A of the Premier League can aspire to a place in the Promotion League, as long as they meet all the necessary requirements to have an Expansion place.

