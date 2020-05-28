In the midst of the worst health crisis the world has gone through in years, in the midst of a war of world powers for hegemonic control, Iran and Venezuela they reflect the true value of peoples’ self-determination, and the high level of solidarity between countries.

Venezuela, that as a consequence of the unilateral economic measures and blockades of all kinds promoted by the administration Trump, with the support of several of the world’s empires, has been in an extremely complicated situation, due to the freezing of assets and the blocking of accounts belonging to the Venezuelan state, the production and refining of gasoline has been reduced.

It is worth remembering right now the event from years ago. A similar situation faced these two nations, but in reverse roles. It was Venezuela, chaired by the deceased Hugo Chavez, the one that sent gasoline to Iran with a message of mutual support against the blockades of the imperialist powers.

Right now the ships are in the process of arrival, which in addition to gasoline bring the necessary diluent to reactivate the Venezuelan refinery The stick, one of the largest gasoline refineries in the world, with a capacity to supply the nation during the next months.

This supposes another knock to the speech that the United States maintains to not allow the entry of any ship with food, medicine or gasoline. The Donald Trump administration also stated that these ships were to be intercepted. They used the classic deterrence method and many other strategies to prevent Venezuela from stocking up on gasoline.

The arrival of the Iranian ships confirm the lost of hegemonic control over the world little by little, and the nations affected by the blockades support themselves by breaking the limits imposed.

Is a challenge to the world leadership that characterizes the United States. Two nations that are part of the “black list” of the Northern nation, which are victims of attacks that are carried out with the intention of seizing their natural resources and hydrocarbons. They surpass them on the basis of a successful mutual support transaction, bypassing any statement and imposed action.

Now, with the United States occupying the first place in number of infected by COVID-19Trump is seen, according to polls, as incapable of governing. Which puts him at a clear disadvantage for the upcoming elections.

A normal boy, wanting to inform the world what he does not let himself be seen, always with the truth in front of him.

Related