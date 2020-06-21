Workers with flags of Iran and Venezuela during the arrival of an Iranian fuel transport ship to the port of Cardón, Venezuela, May 26, 2020. Image provided by the Venezuelan Ministry of Petroleum. (Oil Ministry of Venezuela / Handou /)

CARACAS, Jun 21 (.) – An Iranian-flagged ship carrying food was approaching the Venezuelan port of La Guaira on Sunday, according to Refinitiv Eikon, weeks after five tankers delivered 1.5 million barrels of fuel to the Venezuelan government.

The sixth Iranian ship arrived in Venezuelan waters on Sunday, despite the administration of US President Donald Trump threatening retaliation for ports, shipping companies and insurers that facilitate the transit of shipments from Iran to Venezuela, both under sanctions.

The Iranian-flagged general cargo ship Golsan, owned by Mosakhar Darya Shipping Co, departed on May 15 from Bandar Abbas, the same port where the tankers Fortune, Forest, Petunia, Faxon and Carnation left, after loading fuel in March, according to Eikon data. None have reported problems during navigation.

The Iranian embassy in Venezuela said in a message broadcast on the Twitter network that the ship arrived with a shipment of food to open what would be the first Iranian supermarket in Venezuela.

« Another success in friendly and fraternal relations between two countries, » according to the tweet from the @eiranencaracas account.

Iran is also expected to dispatch two to three monthly shipments of gasoline to its ally Venezuela, sources close to the matter said, which would help offload the gasoline inventory that Iran accumulates, while helping to alleviate the fuel shortage in Venezuela. Bilateral trade, however, could generate retaliation by the United States.

(Report by Deisy Buitrago. Additional report by Tibisay Romero in Valencia)