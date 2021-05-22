Iranian film director is killed by his own parents for not having a partner

Sad and at the same time a horror story that an Iranian film director lived in his own flesh, who was murdered by his own parents after having a strong discussion about his sentimental status.

Filmmaker Babak Khorramdin I had been living in London for several years, so a few days ago dHe decided to take a vacation to travel to his homeland and visit his parents, whom I had not seen for a long time.

Babak traveled to Ecbatana, a city near Tehran, to meet his parents, with whom he held a strong argument after they reproached him for continuing to be single.

The 47-year-old film director and director of shorts like Crevice and Hole, decided not to fight with his parents anymore, so he went to sleep, which was taken advantage of by his parents, who anesthetized him and then stabbed and dismembered him.

His remains were found last Sunday in the city inside garbage bags that were put inside a suitcase.

The authorities detained Khorramdin’s parents. According to information from the Spanish newspaper ABC, his father would have confessed the crime before the Tehran Criminal Court. And not only that, both would have also confessed to the murder of their own daughter and son-in-law committed a few years ago.

Investigations suggest that this murder was an honor crime; this is what it is called when a person dies at the hands of one or more members of his family because the victim would have caused “discredit” to his surname, either because of his sexual, social or religious behavior.

