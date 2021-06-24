Iranian Ali Daei congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for tying his goalscoring record

06/24/2021 at 11:09 AM CEST

Legendary Iranian striker Ali Daei congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday for equaling his record for the highest scorer in history in national team matches and described the Portuguese as “great champion of soccer.”

“Congratulations to Ronaldo, who is now one goal away from breaking the men’s international goal record,” he wrote. Daei on his Instagram account with a photo of the Juventus Turin attacker.

Daei, 52 years old and now retired, is considered one of the best Asian players of all time and achieved with the Melli team, the national team of Iran, a total of 109 goals in 149 games.

“I am honored that this remarkable achievement belongs to Ronaldo, a great soccer champion and caring humanist who inspires lives around the world,” he stressed. the Iranian, who closed his message with a “Let’s go” in Spanish.

Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the Portugal national team, tied Daei’s 109 goals yesterday with the two penalties scored at the Puskas Arena in Budapest against France, in minutes 31 and 60.

The 36-year-old veteran Portuguese striker is also the European Championship’s all-time top scorer with 14 goals, ahead of French Michel Platini’s nine.