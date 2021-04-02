Iran, world powers will hold dialogue on April 2 to try to return the US to an agreement: statement

PARIS, Apr 1 (Reuters) – Authorities from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom will meet virtually on April 2 to discuss the possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the Union said on Thursday. Europea in a statement.

The Joint Commission meeting of the agreement will also discuss how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all parties.

Two diplomatic sources said Britain, France and Germany already held talks with Iran on Monday.

(Reporting by John Irish and Parisa Hafezi; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)