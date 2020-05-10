Tehran, Iran

Tehran reiterated this Sunday that it is ready to carry out an exchange of prisoners with the United States “without preconditions“Adding that the ball is now on Washington’s field.

The Islamic Republic had already claimed last December that it was open to other prisoner exchanges with the United States, after that of an American imprisoned in Iran by an Iranian prisoner in the United States.

“The will is to exchange all prisoners … without preconditions, but the US government has so far refused to respond,” Ali Rabi, a government spokesman, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Isna agency on Sunday.

“It would appear that the United States is now more willing than before” to take these kinds of measures, he said, adding: “Washington has been informed of our disposition.”

When asked about it by the ., the State Department neither denied nor confirmed an eventual dialogue about the prisoners.

“We do not have sensitive diplomatic discussions with mediators,” said US diplomatic spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

“The United States is determined to repatriate all Americans wrongfully detained abroad,” he added.

Rabi stated that he is concerned about the health of Iranian prisoners in the United States, stating that “they are not being treated properly.”

Last March, when the covid-19 pandemic struck with Iran, the United States urged Tehran to release all American prisoners. Tehran asked Washington for reciprocity in this regard.

Iran is the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East, while the United States has so far recorded the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths worldwide.

The Islamic Republic has temporarily released more than 100,000 prisoners in various stages since March because of covid-19, according to its judicial system.

.