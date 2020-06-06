Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. 25

Vienna. Iran has continued to increase its reserves of enriched uranium and violate its agreement with world powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said yesterday.

The agency said that as of May 20, Iran’s total inventory of low-enriched uranium totaled 1,571.6 kilograms (1.73 tonnes), up from 1,120.9 kilograms (1.1 tonnes) on February 19.

Iran signed the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Great Britain, China, and Russia. The pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (PAIC), allows Iran to maintain an arsenal of only 202.8 kilograms.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

The IAEA reported that Iran has also continued to enrich uranium at a purity of 4.5 percent, higher than the 3.67 percent allowed by the PAIC. It is also above the limitations of the covenant in heavy water.

The nuclear deal promised Iran economic incentives in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program. Since President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal, Iran has been gradually violating the restrictions. The PAIC’s ultimate goal is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, something Tehran says it does not want to do. Iran has been outspoken about violations of the pact and still allows IAEA inspectors to enter its facilities and monitor its operations.

It is now in violation of all restrictions stipulated in the IAEA. Tehran says it hopes the other countries involved will increase their economic incentives to compensate for the harsh sanctions imposed by Washington after the United States’ withdrawal from the pact.

Although Iran has been hit hard by the new coronavirus pandemic, the IAEA said it has maintained its verification and monitoring activities in the country, especially by renting aircraft for inspectors to enter and leave the country.