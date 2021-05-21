Iran uses crypto mining to mitigate impact of sanctions: study

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) – About 4.5% of bitcoin mining takes place in Iran, allowing the country to earn hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies that can be used to buy imports and mitigate the impact of foreign exchange. sanctions, a new study showed.

At its current level of mining, Iran’s bitcoin production would amount to revenues close to $ 1 billion a year, according to figures from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

The Iranian authorities could not be immediately reached for comment.

The United States imposes a near-total economic embargo on Iran, including a ban on all imports, including those from the country’s oil, banking and maritime sectors.

While the exact figures are “very difficult to determine,” Elliptic’s estimates are based on data from bitcoin miners collected by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance as of April 2020 and on statements from the Iranian state power generator that in January said miners were consuming up to 600 MW of electricity.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete with each other to solve complex mathematical problems. The energy-intensive process often relies on electricity generated by fossil fuels in which Iran is rich.

The country’s central bank prohibits trading bitcoins and other foreign-mined cryptocurrencies, although the coins are widely available on the black market, according to local media reports.

Iran officially recognized cryptocurrency mining as an industry in recent years, offering it cheap energy and requiring miners to sell their mined bitcoins to the central bank.

The possibility of cheap energy has attracted more miners to the country, particularly from China. Tehran allows cryptocurrencies mined in Iran to pay for imports of authorized goods.

“Iran has recognized that bitcoin mining represents an attractive opportunity for an economy hit by sanctions that suffers from a shortage of cash, but with a surplus of oil and natural gas,” the study concludes.

Generating the electricity used by miners in Iran would require the equivalent of around 10 million barrels of crude oil each year, about 4% of total Iranian oil exports in 2020, according to the study.

“Therefore, the Iranian state is effectively selling its energy reserves in global markets, using the bitcoin mining process to circumvent trade embargoes,” the study says.

(Report by Anna Irrera; additional report from Dubai writing; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)