Iran used Facebook to attack US military personnel.

07/16/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

On Thursday, Facebook revealed that a network of hackers with ties to Iran tried to use his platform to attack US military personnel. At the center of the campaign was a group known as Tortiseshell. Facebook says the collective persecuted people and businesses defense and aerospace science industries. Their main targets were in the US, but they also searched for people in the UK and other parts of Europe.

What happened seems to be unprecedented for Tortoiseshell. In the past, the group has primarily targeted IT companies throughout the Middle East. The methods he used were similar to those used used China to attack the Uighur community earlier this year.

Facebook says the group created “very sophisticated fake characters online” to contact and build trust with their targets before trying to convince them to click on malicious links. They had accounts on multiple social media platforms so their ruse seem more credible. The group built fake recruiting websites and even went so far as to fake a legitimate US Department of Labor job search tool. Facebook believes that at least some of the malware the group implemented was developed by Mahak Rayan Afraz, a company linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps..

Iran has been accused of a variety of malicious activities online over the past year. In particular, Microsoft said last September that it was one of the countries that tried to meddle in the 2020 US presidential election.