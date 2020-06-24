Iranian Deputy Minister of Health, Alireza Raisi, on Wednesday urged the population to wear a health mask after registering the highest number of daily deaths from coronavirus since early April.

« Wearing a mask (should) be mandatory, » Raisi said in televised remarks.

« If we use a mask, particularly in closed places and in meetings, we can really reduce (the spread) of the virus, » he said.

Iran announced its first covid-19 case on February 19 and has since become the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

During the daily press conference, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari announced 133 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily balance since April 6, when there were 136 deaths.

It is the second consecutive day with more than 100 deaths from the coronavirus and the number of deaths reported since the start of the epidemic rises to 9,996, Lari said.

Iran also reported 2,531 infections in one day, bringing the total number of infected to 212,501 cases, he added, although experts consider these official data to be undervalued.

