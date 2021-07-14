Iran Unveils App To Promote Marriage

07/14/2021 at 10:04 CEST

SPORT.es

Iran has unveiled a dating app that aims to facilitate lasting marriages in the Islamic Republic, where the divorce rate is increasing and the birth rate is decreasing. Hamdan, which means “companion” in Persian, was developed by a body that is part of the Islamic Propaganda Organization.

He claims to use artificial intelligence to find matches “only for singles seeking permanent marriage” and only one wife. Dating apps are popular in Iran, but as of now only Hamdan will be legal. Iranian law also criminalizes consensual sex outside of marriage. According to Hamdan’s website, users will need to verify their identity and undergo a psychological test before starting to search for a partner.

When a match is found, the application “presents the families together with the presence of service consultants”, that they will “accompany” the couple for four years after their marriage. The director of the Tebyan Cultural Institute, which developed Hamdan, said the app would create healthy families at a time when family values ​​are threatened by the “Devil” and the enemies of Iran.