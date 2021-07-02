Iran, the first touchstone in the preparation of Spain

07/02/2021 at 6:46 PM CEST

The Spain of multiple generations, from the 41 years of Pau Gasol to the 19 of Usman Garuba, will have its first touchstone this Saturday against Iran at the Fuente de San Luis in Valencia (4:00 p.m.), the same rival that will be measured on Monday in Madrid as the first match of the preparation for Tokyo 2020.

The 18 players called up by coach Sergio Scariolo, a combination of the most successful generation in the history of Spanish basketball led by the brothers Pau and Marc Gasol, Rudy Fernández or Sergio Rodríguez with consolidated, meritorious members of the ‘FIBA windows’ and young promises, They will have their first coming-out this Saturday at the Valencian ‘Fonteta’.

Accelerate a preparation this year tighter than on other occasions, Trying out different combinations of players in order to choose the final twelve that will go to Tokyo, and gradually generating automatisms among the members of the selection will be some of the objectives of the first duel against the Persian team.

Pau: “A good test”

“It will be a good test, understanding that we have to take advantage of these games to improve and arrive as well prepared as possible in Tokyo., in a concentration that is shorter, with fewer games, with fewer opportunities and the competition is different, there are three group games and you have to win to advance “, assured this Friday Pau Gasol, whoHe returns to the national team four years after Eurobasket 2017 and after recovering from a two-year injury.

The return of the oldest of the Gasols is undoubtedly one of the great attractions of this revival of Spain, but so will the presentation of the interior of Real Madrid Usman Garuba, who despite his 19 years could even be in a position to enter Scariolo’s plans for the position of power forward, in which he contributes rebounding capacity and a more what an acceptable exterior shot. The Barcelona squad player Sergi Martínez could also make his debut.

The Iranian national team, classified for Tokyo 2020 as the best Asian team of the 2019 World Cup in which the Spanish team won comes to Spain after a concentration in Japan in which he lost two of his three duels against the local team (85-57 and 76-50, although he won one by 67-72).

Iran, without Haddadi

The ‘Team Melli’ does not currently have its main star, veteran center forward with NBA past Hamed Haddadi, who had to undergo surgery for a knee injury, but he assured in May that he would do what he could to get to the Games.

Without him, the main players of the Persian team are guard Behnam Yakchali, who played last season for the Rostock Seawolves from Germany’s second division, 38-year-old veteran forward Nikkhah Bahrami, who will be his country’s standard bearer in Tokyo, Iranian-American power forward Mike Rostampour of Slovak Prievidza, and Iranian-British center Aaaron Geramipoor.

The last precedent in an official match between Spain and Iran was in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup in China, in which the The Spanish team had to work hard with a great last quarter (21-12) to defeat the Asian team 73-65, with 16 points from Marc Gasol and 11 from Víctor Claver and Juancho Hernangómez.

This duel will be repeated on Monday at the WiZink Center in Madrid, the second of five preparatory tour matches for Spain, which include two matches against France in Malaga and Paris; and one against the United States in Las Vegas, Last stop before traveling to Tokyo, where Spain will debut on the 26th against the Japanese team.

