CARACAS (AP) – Iran sent a ship loaded with food to Venezuela almost a month after the arrival of five oil tankers that Tehran sent in open defiance of Washington, which maintains severe economic sanctions against the government of Nicolás Maduro, Iranian diplomatic authorities announced Saturday. .

The Golsan ship, which brings a batch of food, will arrive on Sunday to the South American nation, the Iranian Embassy in Caracas said on its Twitter account.

Food will be used to supply the first Iranian supermarket in Venezuela, said the diplomatic delegation.

Caracas and Tehran have maintained a close alliance for more than two decades, which they have consolidated with cooperation agreements in different areas.

Between the end of May and the beginning of June, the Iranian tankers Fortune, Forest, Faxon, Petunia and Clavel arrived in Venezuela, bringing 1.5 million barrels of fuel and additives that helped solve part of the severe gasoline shortage facing the nation. South American oil company since March.

Authorities attributed the lack of fuel to the sanctions imposed since 2019 by the United States on the Venezuelan oil industry to pressure the departure of the Maduro government, but analysts and opponents maintain that the shortage is a consequence of the partial suspension of the refining system due to failures. technical and electrical, the absence of investment and the postponement of maintenance programs.

At the beginning of June, a shipment of humanitarian aid from Iran arrived in Venezuela, which included diagnostic test kits and medical supplies to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.