Iran reported 129 new deaths from coronavirus and the total reached 1,685

Iranian authorities reported this Sunday 129 new deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,685, which maintains the Persian nation as the third country with the most deaths worldwide, behind China and Italy.

The balance offered by the Ministry of Health also reported 1,028 new infections, for a total of 21,638 cases in the country.

However, hours ago it was pronounced the supreme leader Ali Khamenei, to rant against the health aid offered by the United States. “Possibly your (offered) medicine is a way to spread the virus further“Said the ayatollah, who cited other conspiracy theories. “Or if they send therapists and doctors, they may want to see the effect of the poison, given that part of the virus has been said to have been built for Iran,” he added.

The supreme leader made his remarks in a speech in Tehran broadcast live to all Iran on Sunday on the occasion of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Khamenei had canceled his usual speech at Imam Reza’s shrine in Mashhad, due to the viral outbreak. It is one of the countries most affected by the new virus: eight out of 10 cases in the Middle East are in Iran, and people leaving the Islamic Republic took the virus to other countries.

Khamenei appeared to echo comments made earlier this month by Chinese government spokesman Lijian Zhao, who held the US military responsible for bringing the epidemic to Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease. “I’m not sure how much is true. But when you come across such an accusation, is it wise to trust? They could send us drugs that spread the virus, or that would make it easier for them to stay, ”said the Iranian leader.

Instead, Iran has unsuccessfully requested the United States to lift the declared sanctions on the country..

Scientists have not yet determined exactly how the first infections occurred in people. Evidence suggests that it originated from bats, which in turn infected another animal, from which it spread to people in a market in Wuhan, China. The now-closed market offered dozens of species, such as giant salamanders, crocodile calves, and raccoon dogs, often described as wild even though they came from breeding.

An article published last week in the scientific journal Nature Medicine also noted that there are “strong indications” that the virus “is not the result of deliberate manipulation”.

Nowhere in the world has there been scientific evidence to back up these claims. However, a Chinese government spokesman tweeted this month that “it could be the United States Army that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make your data public! The United States owes us an explanation! ”

Nor did Lijian offer evidence to back up his allegations, which prompted the U.S. State Department to summon the Chinese ambassador to file a formal complaint.

Wuhan is the Chinese city where the first cases of the disease were detected in December. The government of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been gradually referring to the microbe as the “Chinese” or “Wuhan” virus, despite the fact that the World Health Organization uses the term COVID-19 to describe the disease it produces.

(With information from ., AP and Europa Press)