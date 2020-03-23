Iran reported 127 new deaths from the coronavirus and the total amounts to 1,812

Iran announced on Monday 127 new deaths from the coronavirus, raising the official figure to 1,812 in one of the most affected countries along with Italy, Spain and China.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Kianouche Jahanpour, said 1,411 new cases had been registered in Iran in the last 24 hours, which raises the total of people infected at 23,049.

As the official figures increase, doubts about its veracity also grow. On social media, the number of fatalities multiplies. The Iranian National Resistance Council (CNRI, opposition in exile) said in a statement Sunday that the balance was 8,800 dead.

“In Iran, some university researchers have much more important estimates than those that are officially given, but you have to be very vigilant.” says Thierry Coville, a French specialist on Iran at the Institute for International and Strategic Relations (IRIS).

There are many doubts. “It is clear that (the Iranian officials) underestimate, at least publicly, the severity of the crisis,” Seth Jones of the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) tells ..

For this expert, control of power in government media carries weight. “What the government can do, even if it is honest with the figures and I do not know if it is, is to hide the challenge that this crisis represents.”