Iran reopened parks and recreational areas on Wednesday, taking steps to ease restrictions linked to the coronavirus, despite having one of the worst outbreaks of the disease in the Middle East.

Ninety-four people have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,391, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state television on Wednesday. The total number of registered cases rose to 85,996.

Also on Wednesday, Central Bank President Abolnaser Hemmati lobbied the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release $ 5 billion of emergency financing that Tehran asked last month to combat the outbreak.

The United States government opposes Iran’s unconditional access to funds, . said last week two sources familiar with the IMF’s deliberations.

“The International Monetary Fund is like an international firefighter, and we are all participating in it so that when our homes catch fire, we can contact them and ask for help,” said Hemmati, according to the official government website. “If the neutrality of the International Monetary Fund is damaged, restoring it will be a very difficult task.”

The daily number of virus deaths in Iran has remained below 100 since April 14, and parks, gardens and recreational areas reopened across the country on Wednesday, said a member of the national coronavirus fighting headquarters, according to the official government website.

