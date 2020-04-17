Iran paraded disinfection vehicles, mobile hospitals and other medical equipment on Friday when it celebrates Army Day, while the death toll from the country’s coronavirus outbreak increased by 89 to 4,958.

The total number of cases of infection in the Middle East nation hardest hit by the pandemic has risen to 79,494, of which 3,563 are in critical condition, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state television.

A parliamentary report released earlier this week said the number of deaths from coronavirus could be almost double the figures announced by the Ministry of Health, and the total number of infections eight to 10 times higher because of the lack of large-scale tests.

The small military parade “Defenders of the Fatherland, Health Assistants” was held at a training center in front of a group of masked commanders to emphasize the military’s role in combating highly infectious lung disease Covid-19.

It was something very different from the typical Army Day parades, which usually have displays of infantry, missiles and armored vehicles, in addition to the overflight of war planes.

“Due to social and health protocols, it is not possible to carry out a parade of soldiers … the enemy is now hidden and doctors and nurses are on the front lines of the battlefield,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in a message to soldiers released by the state media.

Army chief of forces, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, thanked the more than 11,000 medical personnel who are struggling to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Iran, which has one of the highest death tolls in the world.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi warned earlier this week that infections could spread further in the fall.

“We have to get used to living with the virus until an appropriate medication or vaccine is discovered,” Harirchi said on state television on Friday. A recent resumption of “low risk” business activities does not mean that conditions have returned to normal, “he said, arguing that loosening restrictions could lead to an increase in infections.

So-called low-risk businesses – which include many stores, factories and workshops – restarted operations on April 11 across the country, with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will reopen from Saturday.

