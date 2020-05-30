The Islamic Republic of Iran It has had enough courage to supply the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela with the gasoline that the population needs, since they are nations that have been victims of US imperialism, subjecting them to economic blockades, illegal sanctions, and conventional and unconventional wars.

This makes Iran a heroic nation, thus demonstrating to the free navigation in international waters, the self-determination of the peoples to make cooperation and commercial agreements between them, to follow together in the face of neoliberalism, North American imperialism and the global oligarchy that threatens to sovereign peoples. Iran and Venezuela They have maintained bilateral relations since 1960 when OPEC began, thus highlighting the area of ​​energy production and economic and industrial cooperation.

Iran helps Venezuela with five ships with groceries and other materials necessary for the refinery in the South American country, since it has been a victim of the measures coercive unilateral by the US government. Emphasizing the new threats from the Trump administration to the Persian country, so that it does not support Venezuela in gasoline and other important derivatives.

However, Venezuela has escorted Iranian ships from the Caribbean Sea to the Venezuelan coasts, with the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), before the aforementioned threats from the United States with which it tries to intimidate free and sovereign peoples. In response to Trump, Iran’s foreign minister, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, sent a letter to the UN secretary. António Guterres in which he accuses President Trump of his illegal, dangerous and pirate threats to free nations.

Venezuela is very grateful for this aid, since it has also supported Iran in times of economic war (embargo), such as the one that occurred in 2008 in the Persian nation and in the world. With the support of the President Hugo Chavez was able to get ahead.

elestado.net you do not have to share the entire content of the articles that are published in your opinion section.

1_Member of the JPSUV National Commission for International Relations.

2_Member of the National Women’s Commission of the JPSUV.

3_Director and member of the Network of Students of Economic Sciences (Red-CEC).

4_General Coordinator of the International Relations Student Organization (OERI).

5_Elestado.Net editor.

Related