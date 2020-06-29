In the image, the assassinated general Qassem Soleimani (left) and President Donald Trump (right)

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said the US president and 30 others face « charges of murder and terrorism »



AP –

TEHRAN.- Iran today issued an order arrest and asked for help from the Interpol for stop to the president Donald Trump and dozens of others he believes carried out the attack with drones that killed an Iranian general in Baghdad, a local prosecutor announced today.

While Trump faces no danger of arrest, the charges highlight tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Trump and more than 30 persons to whom Iran accuses of being involved in the attack from January 3 that killed to the general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, they face « murder and terrorism charges, » the state news agency IRNA reported.

Alqasimehr did not identify anyone more wanted than Trump, but emphasized that Iran he will continue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.