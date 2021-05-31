Iran enriches record uranium amid talks

(Bloomberg) – Iran produced a record volume of highly enriched uranium that could quickly become fuel for a nuclear weapon, underscoring the urgency with which diplomats are moving to reestablish a deal that would slow the nation’s program of the Persian Gulf.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) distributed a confidential assessment of the Iranian atomic program on Monday as the envoys prepared for an eighth week of negotiations in Vienna. Diplomats are trying to orchestrate the return of the United States and Iran’s compliance with a landmark nuclear deal that reduced Tehran’s nuclear fuel production in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran managed to produce 2.4 kilograms of highly enriched uranium in the six weeks since saboteurs attacked the country’s main enrichment facility in Natanz, according to a restricted 13-page IAEA report accessed by Bloomberg. The April 11 attack prompted Iran to begin enriching uranium to levels of 60% purity, just below the threshold normally used in bombs. Iran blamed Israel for the sabotage, while Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

“The agency’s verification and surveillance activities have been affected as a result of Iran’s decision to stop meeting its nuclear commitments,” reads the report, which is the second to be published since Iran began restrict part of monitoring in February. Inspectors have lost access to key locations, including workshops where machines that enrich uranium are made.

In the past three months, Iran’s reserves of 20% enriched uranium have tripled to 63 kilograms, while its inventory of 5% material has increased 6% to about 3,141 kilograms. That is enough uranium to produce several bombs if Iran decided to enrich it to weapons grade. The country claims that its program is for exclusively peaceful purposes.

Negotiators in the Austrian capital are in what some say could be the final round of talks to reactivate the 2015 deal that former US President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago. A return to the agreement would force Iran to cut its production capacity and reduce its uranium arsenal to less than 300 kilograms of material enriched to 3.67% until 2030. In exchange, the Tehran government could resume its oil exports and participate in the world economy.

Diplomats seeking a return to the deal are rushing to do so before Iran holds presidential elections on June 18.

Iran has yet to clarify to IAEA investigators the presence of decades-old uranium debris discovered at various sites, according to a second 6-page IAEA report. Iran invited the director general of the organization, Rafael Mariano Grossi, to visit Tehran the week of June 21 to continue discussing the matter.

“The director general is concerned that the technical discussions between the agency and Iran have not yielded the expected results and the consequent lack of progress in clarifying safeguards issues,” the report reads.

The 35-member IAEA board of governors meets next week in the Austrian capital to discuss the reports.

