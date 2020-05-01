Iran on Friday rejected US accusations that it is helping Venezuela rebuild its battered oil industry for gold, and replied that Washington seeks to derail trade relations between the two countries.

The top US diplomat for Venezuelan affairs, Elliott Abrams, said Thursday that “Iran is playing an increasing role” in Venezuela.

“We are seeing Iran sending more and more planes to Venezuela, particularly this week. And we believe that they are paid with gold, that the planes coming from Iran that are bringing things for the oil industry are returning with payments for those things: gold, “said Abrams.

Abrams. / Photography: AP File.

The United States has imposed sanctions on oil exports from Venezuela and Iran, and also on numerous government and military officials in both countries.

Abram’s allegations “are unfounded,” Tehran said, without directly answering the mention of gold.

Washington is trying to increase “pressure on the Venezuelan government and disrupt trade between Iran and Venezuela.”

According to Tehran, Washington’s policy on Caracas has failed, including “economic sanctions, military threats and a recent transition council.”

Washington is “trying to create obstacles to Venezuela’s plans to rebuild its refineries and produce derivatives such as gasoline, which is in short supply due to cruel US sanctions.”

Venezuela has the world’s largest proven reserves, but analysts say the sector operates below capacity.

But despite all the pressure, President Nicolás Maduro remains in power with the backing of the military and Cuba, as well as China and Russia, his main creditors.

