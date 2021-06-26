Iran changes its president … but it’s the only thing that’s going to change

Ebrahim Raisí, after casting his vote at an electoral college in Tehran, on June 18. (Photo: WANA NEWS AGENCY via VIA .)

Change, change, change the name. Iran’s president, the ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisí, who was elected last week as Hassan Rohaní’s replacement, will bring little new. If anything, it will add fuel to the religious fire and tighten its fist against dissent, because it is radical and implacable. A bone at an essential moment in the negotiation so that the Tehran nuclear research agreement is alive again. For now, they are on the right track.

Raisí was elected in the first round with 61.95% of the votes, in an election to which his main opponents could not present themselves, with candidacies vetoed by the ayatollahs, and which registered the lowest participation in history, of 48 , 8%. It is not your best cover letter either.

Head of the judicial authority, Raisí, 60, was the arch-favorite, something logical given the lack of real competence due to the disqualification of his opponents. There were only three more candidates in the running. “With the blessing of God, we will do our best so that the hope of a future lives now in the hearts of the people grows more,” he said after learning of his victory, adding that he wanted to strengthen the confidence of citizens in the government for a ” bright and pleasant life together ”.

The elections were actually designed to pave the way for Raisí’s victory. It is what has led a good number of Iranians – already deeply dissatisfied with their living conditions in an economy paralyzed by US sanctions – but also due to mismanagement, to not go to vote.

He was born on December 14, 1960 in Noghan, a district of the holy city of Mashad, in a religious family …

