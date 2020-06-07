Iran Castillo boasts how big his daughter is and talks about her return to soap operas. | Instagram Special

Iran Castillo boasts how big his daughter is and talks about her return to soap operas, it will be in the next few days when we can see her as part of the cast of the second season of “Intimate Enemy”, broadcast starring Fernanda Castillo and Raúl Méndez.

It’s been a long time since Iran Castle made her acting debut with TV soaps as “Agujetas de Color de Rosa”, then came his great starring role with “Preciosa” and several successes followed, but he also ventured into musical theater, cinema and even dubbing, as he is the voice of “Jessie”, the cowgirl of Toy Story for Latin America.

Iran Castle She also had a stage as a singer, but it was in acting that she found one of her greatest passions and now combines all her facets with the one that gives her the most pride, that of being a mom. In Instagram has captured the best moments.

Thus, with several years of experience, Iran Castle She has formed a solid career full of great moments, but her personal life has been different and she is one of those women who has sought a full relationship, so she knows well what she is looking for, what she gives and what she expects.

Iran Castle boasts how much his daughter has grown

It was through social networks where Iran Castle revealed how big his daughter Irka is, who is already eight years old. The little girl’s father is Canadian and they have a great relationship but they are not a couple.

In addition, Iran Castillo spoke a little about what his participation in “Intimate Enemy” next to Fernanda Castillo and Raúl Méndez, where he leaves out the tender roles to create a character full of nuances and lots of action.

Iran Castle She also continues to look as charming as ever, but now she will be a doubtful woman, an expert in criminal investigation, a feminist and passionate about her work that will bring great surprises. At 43, he knows well what he wants to convey.

So, Iran Castle She becomes one of the mature actresses to follow, an exemplary mother and a full woman who enjoys each of her moments, because despite how much there is in her life, she finds time for herself and from there everything else begins. .

