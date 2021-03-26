Iran Castillo and Daniel Arenas will star in a new telenovela on Televisa – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After being part of the successful telenovela ‘La mexicana y el güero’, Iran Castillo will return to the small screen but this time as the protagonist of the next production by Lucero Suárez, which tentatively goes by the name ‘SOS I’m falling in love’.

But that’s not all, the production of said melodrama also revealed who will be the actor who will accompany Iran in the leading role and it is nothing more and nothing less than Daniel Arenas.

The soap opera will begin recording next May and will hit television in the middle of the second half of the year, to occupy the space that Fuego Ardiente would leave free, which currently airs at 6:30 pm.

According to the production, Iran Castillo will give life to ‘Sofía’, a noble woman, supportive, dedicated to her son and work, who has a certain renunciation of love due to the bad experience she had when marrying the father of her son. For his part, Daniel Arenas will play ‘Alberto Muñoz’, an inveterate bachelor who gives everything for his family.

The story will be an adaptation of the Argentine soap opera ‘El somero de mi vida’ and the rest of the cast will be made up of Cesar Évora, Marcelo Córdoba, Nuria Bages, Alejandro Ibarra, Pedro Pietro, Rocío De Santiago and the child actor Leo Herrera.