Iran bans trading cryptocurrencies that are mined abroad

Iran would have prohibited transactions with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies that are mined or extracted outside the country. Press reports indicate that the central bank adopted new measures to restrict operations of this type in the Persian nation.

“The central bank announced that, according to the Cabinet decision, trading in digital currencies mined abroad is prohibited and only currencies mined within the country can be traded,” reported Iran International channel, a Persian television station based in London.

The measure would apply to minimize capital flight due to the loss of value of the rial, the National currency. However, it would be a governmental formalism since bitcoin trading is not officially authorized in the country.

It is unclear whether trading with cryptocurrencies mined in Iran would receive authorization to be exchanged on local exchanges. It must be remembered that Bitcoin mining is authorized in the country, but cryptocurrencies must be sold by miners to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), as reported by CriptoNoticias.

The bank’s decision was commented on by lawyer Fatemeh Fannizadeh, who posted a series of messages on Twitter. In one of them the analyst indicated that Iran what would seek is to export mined cryptocurrencies in its territory more aggressively and encourage local mining.

‘I don’t think it applies on an individual level. Exchange platforms basically cannot work. But instead of a total ban, it allows it to the banks! and currency exchange houses to use Iranian cryptocurrencies for international transfers, “explained the specialist in the popular social network.

Iran uses bitcoin to keep its economy afloat

Iran has a dual position regarding cryptocurrencies. On the one hand, mining is a legal activity since 2019, but cryptocurrency exchanges or payments in establishments with bitcoin, for example, are not allowed.

Being sanctioned by the United States and not connected to the SWIFT interbank transaction system, Iran is resorting to digital assets as an alternative to evade economic blockages. The government even recently authorized commercial banks to pay for imports with bitcoin.

Neither the central bank nor the Iranian government have explained how they would manage to keep cryptocurrencies mined abroad out of the country, something that goes against the fungibility of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.