Iran bans cryptocurrency mining over blackouts

05/27/2021 at 9:56 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Iran has announced a four-month ban on mining cryptocurrencies that consumes energy, like Bitcoin, after cities suffered unplanned blackouts. President Hassan Rouhani told a cabinet meeting that the main cause of the blackouts was a drought that affected hydroelectric power generation.

But he said that cryptocurrency mining, 85% of which are unlicensed, was draining more than 2GW from the grid every day. An estimated 4.5% of all Bitcoin mining takes place in Iran. According to analytics firm Elliptic, the activity allows the country to bypass sanctions and earn hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto assets that can be used to buy imports.

Iran’s banks were cut off from the global financial system and its oil exports plummeted, depriving it of a major source of foreign exchange and revenue, as a result of sanctions reinstated by the United States in 2018, when then-President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear deal.