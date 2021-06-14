Iran authorizes its covid vaccine, COVIran Barekat, to make up for shortage

TEHRAN.

The Iranian authorities announced this Monday that they had approved the use of a covid vaccine from local manufacturing which has not yet been authorized to enter the market, in the event that there is a “emergency”.

According to the Iranian press, the measure seeks make up for a shortage from vaccines that would be affecting people who already received the first dose and they lack the second.

The Barekat vaccine emergency use permit has been issued and will be added to the national vaccination program starting next week. [sábado, primer día de la semana en Irán]”said Health Minister Said Namaki, quoted on his ministry’s website.

The immunizer, called ‘COVIran Barekat’, was developed by the Foundation of the Order of the Imam.

According to a person in charge of that parapublic organization, quoted by the official Irna news agency, the vaccine began to be produced “at the beginning of June” and since then “some three million doses” have left the factory.

Covid-19 has caused more than 82 thousand deaths and more than 3 million infections in Iran, according to the latest official figures, although these are underestimated, according to the authorities themselves.

Tehran denounces that, due to US sanctions, it cannot import the vaccines it needs to protect the population, due to the difficulty of making payments to foreign suppliers.

jrr