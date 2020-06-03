Regarding the death of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman, the president of the Supreme Court of Iran said that Trump should be prosecuted

The President of the Supreme Court of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, regretted on Tuesday the events that occurred in United States where George Floyd, an African American citizen, died in police custody. Raeisi said the US government should be tried in international courts for this fact.

During a local event at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, Iran’s former supreme leader, Raeisi noted that the actions of the American police reflect the country’s true identity, as well as the racism systematic existing in different sectors of the population.

He added that, in response to the Government’s Donald trump In the face of protests, officials involved in abuse of authority should be judged in international courts for violating rights humans.

“Hundreds of thousands of people died due to mismanagement by American officials. Basic human rights are being violated in the United States, but lawyers who claim to support human rights do not say a word, “explained the leader of the Judiciary during his speech.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also took a position regarding protests against racism in the United States and noted on his official Twitter account that Europe has also decided to remain silent in the face of brutality by the authorities and attacks on citizens.

US cities are scenes of brutality against protesters & press, as military crackdown is threatened Europe — quick to be judge & jury about non-Western societies — keeps deafeningly silent. If it wants to keep lips sealed now, it should always keep them that way # WorldAgainstRacism – Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 2, 2020

“Europe, quick to be judge and jury on non-Western societies, remains deafeningly silent. If you want to keep your lips sealed now, you should always keep it that way, “said Zarif.

Dozens of protests have erupted in different parts of the United States, after a former Minneapolis officer murdered the African-American citizen George Floyd, by pinching his neck with his knee for more than eight minutes.

Floyd, who was about to face charges of paying at a store with a fake ticket, repeatedly told the police that he couldn’t breathe. However, he ignored her words and killed him. This fact has generated a wave of discontent regarding racial discrimination.

With information from Notimex