The Iranian Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 129 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 1,685 in the country, one of the most affected in the world along with Italy and China.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesman, Kianouche Jahanpour, at least 1,028 new cases of contamination were registered in the last 24 hours.

In total, the number of people contaminated in Iran is 21,638, Jahanpour said.