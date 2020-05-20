Photo: One of Iran’s oil tankers is sailing to Venezuela. External Source / Acento.com.do /

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The head of the US Southern Command, Admiral Craig Faller, warned in the last hours that China, Russia and Iran seek, in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, to “rewrite the world order” through of “narco-dictatorships” like that of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, according to his words.

Faller spoke, among other things, of the shipment of oil tankers from Iran to Venezuela that will arrive this weekend with spare parts and energy to start paralyzed energy facilities and warned that the US combat ships are active in the Caribbean against drug terrorism .

“Southern Command is focusing on planning and preparing for the ‘day after.’ We have to look at global trends beyond this health crisis. China is trying to rewrite the world order that has allowed this hemisphere to prosper since World War II, “said Faller during his speech at the fifth edition of the Hemisphere Security Conference organized by the Florida International University (FIU) .

In addition to China, the geopolitical move in favor of Maduro has Iranian ayatollahs on the front line, warned former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who on Tuesday called for “forceful measures against Iran” for “defying US maximum pressure campaigns” against Maduro.

Iran Warns US Against Preventing Transportation Of Fuel To Venezuela

Already, the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned the United States on Sunday that it reserves the right to take “appropriate and necessary measures” in the face of Washington’s threats to impede its transportation of fuel to Venezuela.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Iran denounced these threats against its tankers and tankers as “illegal, dangerous and provocative”, as well as a form of piracy and a major threat to peace and security. international.

The tension has escalated after reports emerged of the US intention to prevent the arrival of Iranian fuel to Venezuela.

The head of Iranian diplomacy, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, blamed the US Administration for “the consequences of any illegal movement” and reiterated “the right of Iran to take appropriate and necessary measures against such threats.”

In addition to the letter, the Foreign Ministry convened on this day the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, Markus Leitner, who represents the interests of Washington in the absence of diplomatic relations between Iran and the United States.

Iranian Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Abás Araqchí officially expressed the Islamic Republic’s protest and threatened to give an “immediate and decisive response” to the US.

“The use of coercive measures or other intimidation by the US is a threat to the free flow of energy, a clear manifestation of piracy and a serious violation of international law,” he denounced.

Iran and Venezuela have had a very close relationship since the time of the late President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), based on opposition to the United States, which keeps both countries under sanctions.

Tehran’s support for Caracas has also been recently surrounded by controversy with reports being published that the Nicolás Maduro regime has given nine tons of gold to Iran in exchange for help to repair refineries in the South American country.

From Tehran, the authorities denied sending this gold to Iran and rejected the “baseless” accusations made by the United States in this regard.

Venezuela is experiencing a drop in oil and derivatives production due to failures that have paralyzed several of its refineries, affected by sanctions and lack of investment.

The Iranian energy sector is also greatly weakened by the sanctions imposed in 2018 by the US to ban the export of Iranian crude.

Russia convenes the Security Council after the failed attacks in Venezuela

The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday at the request of Russia to address the situation in Venezuela after the failed “landings” of two weeks ago that allegedly sought to remove Nicolás Maduro from power.

The event, added this Tuesday to the official agenda of the Security Council, will be held by videoconference starting at 3:00 pm local time and, under the Presidency of the Dominican Republic, will open with a report by the head of United Nations Political Affairs, American Rosemary DiCarlo.

According to diplomatic sources told Efe, the meeting was requested by Russia, which is Maduro’s main support in the Security Council and that last month called this body behind closed doors to denounce the “provocations” and “threats” of States United against the Maduro Government.

Moscow also believes that US and other sanctions on Venezuela should be lifted, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

After that appointment, the Council again addressed the crisis in Venezuela a few days later, on April 28, in this case at the request of the countries of the European Union (EU) to analyze the humanitarian situation and the effect that COVID may have. -19.

This Wednesday’s meeting comes after the Maduro government denounced to the United Nations the failed attacks of May 3 and 4, for which it blames the executives of Colombia and the United States, who have denied any involvement.

In a letter, the Venezuelan ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, asked the Security Council to recognize “that the aggression perpetrated by the Governments of Bogotá and Washington against Venezuela between May 3 and 4, 2020 was an armed attack that attempted against peace and security “and to issue” a clear statement condemning and prohibiting the use or threat of the use of force in all its forms and demonstrations against Venezuela. “

According to Moncada, the attacks were carried out by “armed groups of mercenaries and terrorists, organized, trained, financed and protected” by Colombia and the US.

On Monday, the Venezuelan government assured that one of the objectives of the failed attacks was to “blow up” the Miraflores presidential palace and linked opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the operation again.

The Venezuelan authorities intercepted between May 3 and 4 two attempts at maritime intervention in the states of Aragua and La Guaira, near Caracas, in which eight people died and 46 others were detained.

According to the evidence released by the Venezuelan government, among those arrested are two US citizens, Airan Berry and Luke Denman, both former military members who had an ID from the military contractor Silvercorp.

United States detainees Airan Berry and Luke Denman,

Venezuelan political strategist Juan José Rendón, head of the opposition Juan Guaidó’s Strategy Committee, admitted to signing a contract with a Silvercorp representative, Jordan Goudreau, to whom he paid $ 50,000 to carry out an attack that ended with the arrest. from various government officials.

For Maduro’s head, the US offers a reward of $ 20 million and $ 10 million for several of its top officials, all accused of drug trafficking and terrorism, among other crimes.

Since the outbreak of the crisis in Venezuela, the Security Council has addressed the issue of this country on several occasions, without ever reaching agreements, given the profound differences between its permanent members, especially between the United States and Russia. (With information from EFE and other sources)