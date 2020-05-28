Containers in the Iranian port of Shahid Rajai, in February 2016.Majid Saeedi / .

Since the Stuxnet computer worm infected Iran’s uranium enrichment centrifuges a decade ago, the footprint of Israel’s intelligence services had not been so marked in a cyberattack against the Islamic Republic. The disturbances in the computer network that wreaked havoc on the 9th in the port of Shahid Rajai, in the strategic strait of Hormuz, have been attributed to Israeli action, as reported by The Washington Post, which cites unidentified senior US officials. and from a foreign government.

Two days earlier, the Israeli Security Cabinet – the government body that approves the war actions – had met for the first time in several months, allegedly to approve retaliation for the cyber attack registered on April 25 against the computer network that controls the supply company. of water of the Jewish State.

The escalation between the two great enemies of the Middle East has come amid a spiral of Israeli air raids against pro-Iranian targets in Syria, which have ended an undeclared truce during the pandemic a month ago.

The Iranian Maritime and Ports Organization recognized a week ago the ILNA news agency that the facilities and the docks of the new port of Bandar Abbas, a coastal city at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, had suffered a minor cyber attack in some operator systems private, without affecting the central computer.

A government official in a foreign country cited by The Washington Post questioned this version, stating that the operation had occurred with “great accuracy” and that the damage caused serious disturbances in the operation of the port complex. “The disorder was total,” a US official told the same newspaper.

Images taken from satellites by the Planet Labs company and verified by the Times of Israel showed days later an abnormal concentration of unloaded containers at the docks, as well as numerous ships at anchor outside the port waiting to be able to dock and truck jams on the roads. of access.

Former Israeli general Amos Yadlin, former head of the military intelligence services, maintains in his Twitter account that “if this cyber attack is indeed the responsibility of Israel, in response to an Iranian action against civil infrastructure, it is showing the vulnerability of key elements of Iran’s economy. “Yadlin, who heads the National Institute for Security Studies analysis center, believes the alleged retaliation represents a new dimension in the use of technology in warfare.

In the act of transferring the Defense portfolio to its new head, the also deputy head of the Government Benny Gantz, the outgoing minister, Naftali Bennett, assured on Monday that Iran had begun to withdraw from Syria under “diplomatic, economic pressure, military and technological exercise ”. Last week’s visit to Israel by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was largely focused on regional tension with Iran.

The cyberattack against Israel’s national water company Mekorot did no serious damage, government sources reported to Channel 13 television, which they said were shocked by an action against critical civilian infrastructure. “We did not expect it,” they assured. “Not even from the Iranians.”

The operation against the water network affected six pumping and treatment facilities, several of which were disconnected from the computer system that regulates them, while others registered alterations in their data. In one of them, hackers seized system data, forcing the entire company network to be reset, according to instructions from Israel’s national cybersecurity directorate.

