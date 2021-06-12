Iran and Israel: changes on target 2021/06/12

Curiously, two staunch enemies agree that they are about to make an important turn in terms of the formation of their respective governments. While in Israel a new ruling coalition is about to take the oath tomorrow that managed to send the opposition to the Likud party and Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 consecutive years of political hegemony, in Iran the presidential elections to be held on June 18, will most likely take away the presidential administration to the Iranian reformist camp.

What is the prelude to the rise of a conservative presidency attached to the tough positions of the Guardians of the Revolution in the Persian country? Simply and simply that the seven candidates that will compete are the product of a selection made by the Council of Guardians, which eliminated hundreds of applicants and left only seven in the fight, of which five belong to the conservative side, while the two others are weak and almost unknown characters, without actually including any prominent figure from the reformist camp.

Thus, everything points to the cleric and current justice minister, Ebrahim Raisi, very close to Ayatollah Khamenei, who will replace Hassan Rohani in the presidency. What is also observed in these elections is that the electoral democracy that Iran presumes is, less and less, a democracy. The mere fact that the Council of Guardians is the filter that determines who competes, and that this time there is no longer even a reformist with an outstanding career and enough supporters willing to support his candidacy, expresses the determination of Big Brother Khamenei and his close team that it is necessary to impose who they want in the position, without risks, but also without abandoning the farce of holding free and democratic elections.

It is therefore not surprising that, according to the most recent survey, the intention to vote on June 18 is only 34%, an extremely low figure when compared to previous presidential elections in which the turnout to the polls was of between 72% to 85%. A large part of the public, disillusioned by the growing economic deterioration, the health catastrophe caused by the pandemic, the accumulation of human rights violations, the lack of freedoms and, in addition, the non-existence on the electoral ballot of a person in whom to trust and for which to vote, he has decided to abstain. An enormous lack of interest in the elections floats in the air, in such a way that in practice the model of party dictatorship begins to take hold in Iran under the protection of electoral processes that are, in reality, a vile facade without substance.

On the other hand, almost simultaneously with the holding of the Iranian elections, a new government will take office in Israel, this time with Naftalí Bennett as prime minister who, based on a rotation agreement, will deliver the post, within two years, to Yair Lapid. This new government, which will be sworn in tomorrow in parliament or Knesset, is made up of eight extremely dissimilar parties, which, nevertheless, managed to reach a collaboration agreement in order to prevent Netanyahu from continuing in power. Such diversity is predicted to make progress impossible on a number of issues on which disagreement within the ruling coalition itself runs deep. Addressing them seriously would trigger an immediate dissolution of this new dependent government to sustain itself from a very fragile majority. Therefore, it is not on the agenda, for example, to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, on which there are clearly insurmountable discrepancies.

In fact, it is known from now on that the priorities will be, mainly, the approval of the budget – postponed by Netanyahu again and again for almost three years – the implementation of an electoral reform that, among other things, eliminates the possibility of reelection. the indefinite period that previous prime ministers have enjoyed and, finally, to deal more honestly and efficiently with various matters related to social development.

The issues on the agenda are poverty, housing shortages, crime and gang activity in villages and Arab-Israeli communities for a long time neglected, combat against religious coercion imposed in various areas of national life from the power exercised by the ultra-Orthodox parties allied to Netanyahu and, finally, to strengthen key institutions of Israeli democracy that suffered serious attacks from Netanyahu’s governments, hampered by institutional counterweights. Having described all of the above, it should be clarified that the important political changes that are underway in Iran and Israel are irrelevant in terms of the intense rivalry between the two nations.