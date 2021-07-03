Iran alert on fifth wave of covid-19 by Delta variant

TEHRAN.

The President of Iran, Hassan rouhani, warned this Saturday about the possibility of a “fifth wave” from coronavirus, caused by Delta variant, and asked the citizens that they fully respect the sanitary rules.

We fear we are on the way to the fifth wave across the country, “said Rohani during a meeting of the National Committee to Fight the Virus.

He added that in the provinces of south from Iran there had to be more “prudent” because the Delta variant “it spread”.

Iran is the Middle Eastern country most affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

The disease has caused more than 84 thousand deaths and more than 3.2 million people have been infected, according to the latest official figures, which underestimate the true extent of the pandemic, as admitted by the authorities themselves.

According to the Ministry of Health, the provinces of Sistan-Balushistan, Kerman, Hormozgan and Fars, in the south and southeast of the country, are classified with the color “red”, the highest level of epidemiological risk to measure the risk of spreading the disease. virus, according to authorities.

In Tehran province, 10 cities, including the capital, are rated “red”.

Suffocated by US sanctions, Iran complains that it cannot import enough vaccines to protect its population, given the difficulties in making payments to its suppliers abroad.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 4.4 million people (out of a total population of 83 million inhabitants) received a first dose of vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign in February.

Only 1.7 million Iranians have received the two necessary doses.

God willing, the vaccination situation will improve from next week. Vaccination will be more widespread, “Rohani promised.

Authorities recently announced the “urgent” approval of two locally manufactured vaccines.

jrr