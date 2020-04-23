IQOO was launched a year ago as the secondary brand of Vivo focused on mobile for gamers and since then the company has launched terminals in two series: the normal IQOOs and the Neo versions as the last IQOO Neo 855. The latter is the one that ends to renew with the powerful IQOO Neo 3 5G.

The IQOO Neo 3 5G is a high-end with gamer aspirations that stands out for mounting a screen with the highest screen refresh available, 144 Hz, as well as having the power of the Snapdragon 865 and up to 12GB of RAM. All this with the appearance of a normal mobile, not like other mobiles for “gamers”.

IQOO Neo 3 5G datasheet

IQOO Neo 3 5G

screen

LCD 6.57

Full HD +

144 Hz

Dimensions and weight

163.72 x 75.55 x 8.93 mm

199 g.

Processor

Snapdragon 865

RAM

6 / 8GB / 12GB

Storage

128/256 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.79

8 MP f / 2.0 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Drums

4,500 mAh

44W fast charge

Operating system

Android 10

IQOO UI

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

Others

Stereo speakers

Fingerprint reader on the side

Price

From 353 euros to change

A screen full of hertz

Today increasing screen refreshment has become normal even for the latest mid-range terminals, although gaming-focused terminals continue to push technology to the limit. They are not 90 Hz or 120 Hz, but 144 Hz the ones you will find on the screen of IQOO Neo 3, the same as the Nubia Red Magic 5G, but that is still more the exception than the rule.

In addition to having a lot of hertz, it is a 6.57 inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution and that mounts the front camera in a hole in one of its corners. As usual on LCD screens, it does not incorporate the fingerprint reader, which is located on one side.

Triple camera and power for a while

Being a mobile “for gamers”, the IQOO Neo 3 does not place special emphasis on cameras, although it does not therefore lose flexibility. Has a triple camera with a 48 megapixel main sensor, with an 8 megapixel wide angle and an additional 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography. In front, a single 16 megapixel lens for selfies.

Another thing is in the power, where the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 and up to 12GB of RAM LPDDR4X, with UFS 3.1 storage in two flavors: 128 GB and 256 GB. To help better performance, it has liquid cooling and Multi-Turbo 3.0, its resource optimization system for games.

The IQOO Neo 3 mounts a 4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charge and it has 5G SA and NSA connectivity as standard, as well as Wi-Fi 6. For audio it has both stereo speakers and a minijack connector.

Versions and prices of the IQOO Neo 3 5G

The IQOO Neo 3 5G has been officially announced in China, where it can be reserved from today, but it will not be on sale until April 29. It is for sale in two shades of blue and in four RAM and storage combinations. These are their prices:

IQOO Neo 3 5G 6 + 128 GB: 2698 yuan, about 353 euros to change.

IQOO Neo 3 5G 8 + 128 GB: 2998 yuan, about 392 euros to change.

IQOO Neo 3 5G 8 + 256 GB: 3398 yuan, about 444 euros to change.

IQOO Neo 3 5G 12 + 128 GB: 3298 yuan, about 431 euros to change.

More information | IQOO

