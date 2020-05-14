Mexico City.- The Commission of the Federal Register of Voters of the National Electoral Institute (INE) unanimously approved that the Voting Credentials that lost validity on January 1, 2020 and have not been renewed, remain valid until September 1, for of the declaration of sanitary emergency due to the Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

Likewise, and while the 858 INE Citizen Attention Modules remain closed, the Commission endorsed the issuance of Digital Proofs of registry status as a measure that promotes the identification of citizens who may have misplaced their Voting Credential, temporarily while the declaration of sanitary emergency is maintained.

For this, it is planned to provide public and private institutions with the technological tools that allow displaying the data contained in the QR codes that the Digital Identification Certificate will bring, in order to verify that the data contained therein coincides with those printed in the document, avoiding thus its alteration.

In a remote session, the president of the Commission of the Federal Register of Voters, Councilor Jaime Rivera Velázquez explained that the projects will go to the plenary session of the INE General Council for discussion and, where appropriate, approval.

He specified that, due to the health contingency, since March 23 the services in the INE Citizen Attention Modules were suspended, so that “many citizens have seen the possibility of renewing and updating their credentials interrupted.”

A total of 1,171,251 records of citizens, whose Voting Credentials have not been renewed and currently their holders are unable to carry out the process to obtain them in the Citizen Service Modules, could continue to use mica for identification purposes before institutions public and private until next September 1, 2020.

Minister Rivera added that, on the other hand, Digital Identification Certificates and the possibility of processing them online and obtaining them in a short time, is another measure that the INE takes to guarantee the right to identity of citizens.

“The circumstances of the health contingency acquire a double or triple relevance, not only is a powerful document provided in terms of the amount of information, its falsifiability and the possibility of being verified by third parties, but in particular it meets the need of thousands of citizens who at this time, due to the loss of their credential or who need an address update, can make an online application today and receive a certificate that has the necessary information to identify themselves by means of a QR code ”, stressed.

The Technical Secretary of the Commission, René Miranda Jaimes specified that the objective of the Digital Identification Certificates is to guarantee the right to identity of the citizens for the duration of the declaration of health emergency and could benefit those who did the process and not A total of 980 thousand 080 people have been able to collect their Voting Credential, as well as the citizens who have lost their credential and the 272 thousand 294 who carried out the process of replacing the credential and replacing it.

The document will be valid for three months, it includes QR codes of the Credential to Vote and data such as Voter Code; Issue number; OCR data; Credential Identification Code (CIC); Registration year; Date of issue of the Digital Certificate, as well as month and year of end of validity of the Digital Certificate.

Seven24.mx

ebv