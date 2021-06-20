IPN studies sustainable charcoal production in Oaxaca

A study by the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), on the production of charcoal in indigenous communities of the Sierra Juárez de Oaxaca, revealed that it has become a sustainable productive activity, framed in the use of forest resources for energy purposes, known as wood energy.

Karen Denisse López Olmedo, graduated from Interdisciplinary Center for Development Research (CIIDIR), Oaxaca Unit, explained that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has defined wood energy as humanity’s first energy source that, with proper management, can be a renewable source of energy. energy, particularly in rural or remote areas, with very low temperatures.

The Master in Project Management for Solidarity Development explained that, by using wood from forests in a sustainable way, and transforming it into charcoal, briquettes or other types of biofuels, native or indigenous peoples add value to their forest management because they generate jobs, take advantage of non-productive land and take care of ecosystems at the same time.

The participatory action research project that Karen López performed, In collaboration with the University of the Sierra Juárez de Oaxaca, it consisted of evaluating a couple of indigenous companies that produce charcoal from pine and oak, in four stages: exploration of the general context of the community, identification of the problem, analysis of coal quality and process evaluation.

To propose the production of charcoal with a renewable energy approach, the polytechnic specialist carried out a research stay at the Regional Development Institute of the University of Granada, Spain, where she joined the multidisciplinary groups that measure the impact of the renewable energies in autonomous communities of that country, and to be able to transfer these methodologies to the Oaxacan communities, in Mexico.

The Renewable Energy Engineer also concluded that sustainable community management of forest resources, for energy purposes, can be an important component of productive diversification in Oaxaca, which has focused on tourism, due to the fact that forest coverage reaches 67 percent of the territory and only 50 percent is used in the production of firewood and charcoal.

With the support of CIIDIR Oaxaca Karen López, who was recognized by the IPN with the Best Academic Performance Award 2020, managed to obtain a Fullbright Scholarship, to complete a Master’s degree at Pennsylvania State University, where he will specialize in the transformation of biomaterials for the use of biofuels, and continue supporting Oaxacan communities.

