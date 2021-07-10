IPN presents a phased return to school plan

MEXICO CITY

The National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) outlined his gradual return to classrooms with the presentation of Stepped Human Back to School Program (PEHRC).

It was released by Arturo Reyes Sandoval, general director of the IPN, as an instrument that establishes the provisions to prevent and mitigate risks during the health emergency and to guarantee an environment for learning and the development of institutional work, in a safe and progressive manner, focused on respecting fundamental human aspects and supporting the needs of the polytechnic community.

It is a traffic light for the activities of the Polytechnic, which in line with the epidemic risk traffic light It has four colors, each of which corresponds to courses of action.

When the PEHRC indicates red, the academic and administrative activities will be totally online; the orange color will indicate that the academic activities must continue online while the administrative tasks will have a minimum capacity in the polytechnic facilities.

The yellow color will give way to a hybrid model, where classes will continue predominantly online and the practices may be face-to-face under mutual agreement, in addition to the staggered return from administrative activities; the green color will be to return to the face-to-face mode.

“We have a very important role to play in the activities to have, in due course, a protected return to the IPN and help reduce the spread of COVID-19. We are called to make important changes that will require a higher level of attention for personal care, but also to protect ourselves as the great family that we are, ”said Reyes Sandoval.

Regarding the academic activities of the 2022-1 and B-2021 school semesters, he pointed out that the academic activities will be carried out predominantly in a non-face-to-face way, but that teachers, students and support staff may use the facilities on a voluntary basis; while the resumption of administrative and teaching support activities will continue in accordance with the PEHRC and the Comprehensive Back to School Plan (PIRA).

“The governing bodies of the central area, of the academic and support and assistance units, will continue their work in person, and the resumption of face-to-face activities will be periodically evaluated based on the evolution of sanitary conditions,” added the polytechnic director.

The PEHRC will be available to the polytechnic community through a QR code. Arturo Reyes endorsed his commitment and institutional support to students, teachers, support staff and managers so that through the PEHRC they face the various scenarios of the health emergency.

The PEHRC was presented during the Eighth Ordinary Session of the XXXIX General Consultative Council, during which a minute of silence was observed in memory of the 292 polytechnics that have died from the Covid-19 disease.

