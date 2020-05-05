Mexico.- Uber will cover 1,500 trips and Uber Eats 8 thousand meals to support the rescue efforts of women from the National Network of Refugees in the face of isolation measures in the country.

Uber, Avon México and the RNR join forces in the “Isolated Not Alone, Isolation Without Violence” campaign.

Faced with an uptick in violence against women during the confinement by COVID-19, Uber announced that it will support the Red Nacional de Refugios AC (RNR).

Avon Mexico also participates in this effort, through a dissemination campaign that seeks to increase the scope and visibility of these mechanisms.

“We understand that staying home is not a safe alternative for everyone. For two years, at Uber we have been strongly committed to women’s safety and fighting gender-based violence, ”said Gretta González, director of carpooling for the firm.

They will support women who are victims of a transfer

Uber provided the RNR with a tool to request and follow up transfers for women at risk in the midst of the contingency.

The cost of more than 1,500 trips, which can be used in any city in the country where the app is available, will be covered by the application.

For its part, Uber Eats joins the effort by providing more than 8,000 meals for shelters in 10 cities in the country.

According to the RNR, applications to enter shelters increased up to 50% in the first month of the contingency.

“We admire the strength and courage with which women face this double epidemic. Our contribution seeks to help shelters and safe spaces… continue to provide care and protection to hundreds of women, girls and boys, ”said José García Pimentel, director of Uber Eats México.

“In Mexico, every hour 155 women are at risk. Faced with this other pandemic that is shaking Mexico, it is essential to continue adding actions, “he said. Wendy Figueroa of the Red Nacional de Refugios AC.

emc