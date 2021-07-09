IPN does not recognize alleged study carried out undercut in Puebla

MEXICO CITY

After a study that claimed to be from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) came to light in recent days about the causes that caused the enormous sinkhole in the state of Puebla, today the educational institution denies this and assures that it does not have any official link with studies.

Through an information card, he pointed out that the National Polytechnic Institute, in its capacity as an institution of higher technological education of the Mexican State, has no official link with the studies carried out to investigate the causes of the sinkhole in Puebla.

The Polytechnic referred to the notes published on July 8 and 9, in different media, on the alleged existence of a study awarded to the IPN, clarified that it was not officially prepared by the institution and there is no formal collaboration with the authorities in charge of the issue.

WHAT DID THAT STUDY SAY?

It indicated that the IPN carried out a study that resulted in the Puebla sinkhole being the product of intensive water extraction, drought, soil erosion, and heavy rains.

The governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, shared on his Twitter account a video of Beatriz Manrique Guevara, Secretary of the Environment, who explained that according to the study this type of sediment, the climatic elements and the human activities of an intensive extraction of water explain the phenomenon.

The governor pointed out that they already have a preliminary ruling on Phase 1 of the studies being carried out by scientists from the IPN and “this ruling speaks of the identified causes.”

“The sinkhole will be the subject of multiple national and international studies, as an authority, we will see how to address it. It is a problem, but it should not be perceived as one that stops the life of Juan C. Bonilla,” said the state president.

