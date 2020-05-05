Mexico City.- The National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) developed an interactive visualization map that shows the number of confirmed, suspected cases, as well as the deaths by COVID-19 officially registered in the country, organized by municipalities and states.

In this regard, the Director General of the IPN, Mario Alberto Rodríguez Casas, stressed that the Polytechnic has scientific capabilities, technology and innovation, as well as experts who can help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform can be consulted on the page https://arcg.is/1qy1W: contains data that is updated daily, corresponding to records collected by different health institutions, the Polytechnic said in a statement.

On the viewing platform, you can locate all the municipalities in the country that have one or more detected cases, also organized from largest to smallest number.

That same type of representation it is offered for the states of the republic and it can be seen that COVID-19 is found in all entities of the country.

A key aspect in epidemics is the information on the number of infections and where they are occurring, to understand the behavior of the epidemic and react for the protection of the communities.

In addition, make decisions at the municipal level with repercussions of a local, regional and national nature.

The IPN, an institution of the Mexican State, seeks through this map to amplify the message of the Ministry of Health and offer a new perspective on information to make better use of public data, through geographical representations as an essential tool for decision making.

