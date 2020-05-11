The device measures a person’s temperature in seconds, 20 centimeters away and without having contact with it.

Researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) created a low cost digital infrared thermometer for Covid-19 patients who can measure temperature in seconds.

In a statement, the institute noted that increased temperature is one of the first symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection.

#ComunicadoIPN 🗒️ IPN develops a digital infrared thermometer for the basic care of patients with # COVID-19. More information ➡️ https://t.co/I8ar2knxTK pic.twitter.com/O4xiWqZQjh – IPN (@IPN_MX) May 10, 2020

In addition, he indicated, it is also a basic control action used in airports or in the entry to self-service stores, so its demand increased significantly during this pandemic.

It may interest you: Promobot, the robot that helps detect the coronavirus COVID-19 | Video

For this reason, the IPN, at the request of the Government of Mexico City, developed a low-cost thermometer to address this situation and contribute to ensuring that health institutions have these instruments.

The thermometer measures a person’s temperature in seconds, 20 centimeters away and without having contact with it, that is, a digital infrared thermometer, the institute detailed.

It was built with low-cost components and runs on a regular nine volt battery. With this polytechnic technology, digital infrared thermometers can be manufactured by the dozens in very short times and at a reduced price per unit, less than 600 pesos.

It may interest you: Do you live with someone who has Covid-19? This you must do

These temperature measurement instruments will also be used among the polytechnic community when they return to face-to-face classes.

(Notimex)