The robot that will sanitize hospital spaces for patients suffering from COVID-19 with ultraviolet light

A robot that will sanitize hospital spaces with ultraviolet light intended for patients suffering from COVID-19 is developed by researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) of Mexico, the institution reported this Sunday.

“In addition to sanitizing with ultraviolet light type c, the automaton could support in the monitoring of the general health state of the patients and the supply of medicines in areas COVID-19“, Explained the developer of the invention, the researcher Juan Humberto Sossa Azuela, in a statement.

Said that way Doctors, nurses and cleaning staff “will not only be more protected against coronavirus, but will also be able to delegate certain tasks to the robot and thus focus on their substantial activities. “

Sossa Azuela, head of the robotics and mechatronics laboratory at the Center for Computer Research (CIC) explained that It is a robotic and teleoperated system.

“It has basic autonomy functions that It will allow to sanitize bathrooms, corridors and rooms remotely, in addition to monitoring the patient and serving as a liaison with the medical staff, through a sensor system and an interface for tablets, “he said.

The expert commented that in principle the robot will work remotely, remotely, and It will have basic obstacle detection and proximity functions to prevent the operator from impacting it against objects.

In a second phase it is contemplated to work autonomously, through voice commandsIn this case, voice and image analysis techniques, pattern recognition and other Artificial Intelligence techniques such as neural networks and effort learning will be combined, “he explained.

Sossa Azuela, member of the National System of Researchers (SNI), said that the project “will allow testing the efficiency and efficacy of type c ultraviolet light in the control and possible elimination of COVID-19 in contaminated areas“

The specialist, who is part of the team of Mexican scientists made up of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) to collaborate with foreign researchers in the development of a vaccine against COVID-19, indicated that based on the expected results, the prototype will be put into operation as soon as possible

On the scope of robotics, the expert said that these will be evident in this pandemic, “by raising awareness in society about the importance of a machine can do the tired and risky work people do, especially in moments of crisis like the one we are currently going through ”.

It may interest you:

Thailand Deploys Hapybots to Fight Coronavirus

Robot takes samples to detect COVID-19