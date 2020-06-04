Are there iPhones deals? Is there a way to get Cheap iPhones? Well, such a possibility is not an urban legend, but only for the fastest. If you are thinking of buy a new mobile, it is very likely that this is one of the best times of the year to retire your best friend and get a new one. Not surprisingly, it has just been the presentation of the new iPhones and this, inevitably, always involves a price drop of the old models.

Already happened with the iPhone 4 who came to our country to a price of 599 euros, but it was reduced to 499 euros when the iPhone 4S arrived in 2011. Since then, history has only repeated itself year after year.

For now, the arrival of the new iPhone has not affected the price of the previous ones, but the desired one is already beginning to be appreciated reduction. Not surprisingly, the new models are expected to go on sale from September 20. It is then when, surely, the previous ones will accuse the irruption of the new ones in the market and they will become much cheaper. Experts estimate that the descent it will be around 13% and 17%. There are those who assure that we could speak of 15%.

By the way, if you are interested in new ones and you are an impatient fan of the Apple technology, You will be interested to know that they can already be booked in the Apple store, so that on September 20, when they go on sale, there will be one with your name waiting for you to go for it.

In any case, if you can’t suppress impatience and need to retire your current mobile, and you do not mind taking home any of those already considered “Old mobiles”, the offers begin to emerge. In any case, it is a matter of weeks that the old models Of the brand come down even more than price and that’s when you can take home the best of Apple house yet price quite tempting.

Main innovations of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Presentation event takes years bearing to the faithful clientele of this brand. To such an extent that the act, held in the Steve Jobs theater (an amphitheater located on the company’s own premises), you could follow live from the same Apple’s official website. Even Apple, through its YouTube channel, broadcast the event live to those interested in connecting from anywhere in the world.

Undoubtedly, the bitten apple company knows well that many of its customers have been waiting impatiently for months for the launch of new products Of the brand. This time they have presented a iPhone 11, an iPad and a smart watch.

In the specific case of the mobile, the company has presented two models: an iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple considers the iPhone 11 a low cost model. Among its main novelties we find its new dual camera system covering a field of view broader a battery capable of lasting all day and one Video recording of enormous quality that has little to do with what we usually find in the competition.

On the occasion of the launch of the iPhone, we have also been able to know that these new models offer the facial authentication what, in Apple’s opinion, today is the system safer on a smartphone. Thus, the Face ID of iPhone 11 It allows you to unlock the terminal just by opening and closing your eyes. A very simple way to log in in the different applications, pay with Apple Pay and access our different accounts with just a glance.

It also offers doble SIM with eSIM. What is this? Well, it simply allows you to use a phone number for work and another for personal calls

In the event that you walk in the tessitura of buy a new terminal of the apple, we explain below how the situation is and where you can get your Cheap iPhone.

Deals on old iPhones

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) – Rose gold

iPhone 6S, are there any deals? Yes!

A smart phone that thanks to his novel color It became one of the most requested iPhones of the moment. If at that time you discarded it for your high price and you were left wanting to have for your personal enjoyment similar piece of jewelery, Now is the time.

The phone is a real bargain as it has gone from being worth 407.00 euros to the current 259 euros. Among the main features of the iPhone we can talk about the following:

4.7-inch Retina HD display

Water and dust resistance IP67 (you can submerge it up to a meter deep for a maximum of 30 minutes and take enviable underwater photos).

12 Mpx camera and 4K video

iPhone 7

iPhone 7: thinking about renewing the mobile?

Another one of the bestsellers of the brand that has been breaking hearts for a long time and that is full of qualities for us to notice:

Retina display 4.7 inch HD

IP67 water and dust resistance (it is also possible to submerge it up to a meter deep as long as it does not exceed 30 minutes).

12 Mpx camera and 4K video

Camera FaceTime HD 7 Mpx with Retina Flash

Touch ID to authenticate yourself securely and use Apple Pay

Chip A10 Fusion

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7 Plus, a great opportunity to take it on sale

We found it also lowered, since it has gone from being worth 659 euros to 359 in some stores. Take note of its benefits:

5.5-inch Retina HD display

Resistance to both water and dust IP67 (and it is submersible up to one meter deep for a maximum of 30 minutes)

Dual 12 Mpx camera with optical image stabilization, Portrait mode and 4K video

7 Mpx FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

Touch ID to authenticate yourself securely and use Apple Pay

Chip A10 Fusion

iPhone 8

iPhone 8, enjoy the offer of specialized stores

The 64GB model it cost 689 euros and now we find it at a price of 539. If you want it with 256GB, you can also benefit from the priceIt has gone from € 859.00 to € 539.00 in some stores. I mean, a saving 320 euros. What are the reasons to scratch your pocket? Well, in addition to the enormous quality and durability of the apple products, here we have a good handful:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone

IP67 water and dust resistance (up to one meter deep for up to 30 minutes)

12 Mpx camera with optical image stabilization and 4K video

7 Mpx FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

Touch ID to authenticate yourself securely and use Apple Pay

A11 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers)

IOS 12 with Memoji, airtime, Siri shortcuts and group FaceTime

iPhone 8 plus

iPhone 8 Plus, to renew the mobile it has been said

We are facing another of the iPhones that gives us the surprise and rtremendously educate your prices. Once again, we found a good offer on iPhones at Phone House. Not surprisingly, we can get this mobile for 659 euros. It may seem like a fortune, but remember that before was worth 727 euros. Therefore, you can save 68 euros if you buy it at Phone House.

Regarding their characteristics, here they go:

5.5-inch Retina HD display with True Tone Waterproof and dust-resistant aluminum and glass design Dual 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting and 4K video 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera with Retina FlashTouch ID to authenticate yourself securely and use Apple Pay

Apple iPhone XS (512GB) – Gold

iPhone XS, do you want it on sale? Well you have it

They just dethroned him, but he still seems wonderful to us. Surely you will also end up agreeing with us:

screen Super Retina HD 6.5-inch with HDR and True Tone Authentication via Face ID Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers)Glass and stainless steel design (much better than the aluminum of the other models

Of course, the price of this iPhone is not anything and it is one of the most expensive in the house.

iPhone XR

iPhone XR, the Apple deals you wanted

Also on offer, because it has dropped 5% on Amazon. Reasons to love him you will not miss:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with True Tone Face ID authentication glass and aluminum Water and dust resistant 12 Mpx camera with Portrait mode, Depth Control, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR and 4K video up to 60 f / s

