Created by Apple itself, AirPlay is a protocol that allows the exchange of content (videos, music, images) present on an iPhone, iPod or iPad with a television or music system. AirPlay works through a Wi-Fi network, and its use is very popular with applications like Netflix, since it allows you to stream content from an iPhone or iPad to an Apple TV to see it on a large screen, and without having to use cables. But that is over, since Netflix no longer allows it.

AirPlay no longer works on Netflix iOS

The tool present in Apple devices that Allows you to connect the iPhone, iPad or Mac screen to any nearby Apple TV And watching the contents on a TV screen, AirPlay has been very popular with Netflix, but apparently the impossibility of knowing for sure where AirPlay derived the Netflix signal has caused this removal of support. Netflix removes support for AirPlay from its iOS app.

In a statement to Digital Trends, a Netflix spokesperson has assured that this measure is a way of “making sure that our members have an excellent experience with Netflix on any device they use“Because” with AirPlay compatibility with third-party devices, there is no way that we can distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV and what is not) or certify these experiences. “The same statement explains that” Users can continue to access Netflix in the app built into Apple TV and other devices. “

Right after the announcement of Apple TV Plus, the Netflix Apple

At any other time of the year, this would have been an unexpected announcement and we’d be wondering why. But it just so happens that Netflix has removed support for iOS AirPlay just a couple of weeks after Apple announced its Apple TV Plus, a proprietary platform for streaming VOD content that “will give access to movies, series and documentaries from the brightest minds in film and television around the world” and defined as Apple’s Netflix.

Apple TV + will offer original productions by artists like the presenter Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston and Reese witherspoon, ORctavia Spencer, J. J. Abrams, Jason Momoa (which comes straight from the blockbuster Aquaman), M. Night Shyamalan (another that with Glass has triumphed) and Jon M. Chu Could the Cupertino’s new VOD platform have anything to do with Netflix’s decision?