One more week we return with the section Cazando Gangas, the weekly Applesfera space in which we collect the best offers of Apple and related products, be they iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or accessories. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro is one of the latest high-end Apple smartphones that stands out for its 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED display and the triple 12 MP rear camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto). It also incorporates the latest processor, the Apple A13 Bionic with Neural Engine, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. The front camera is also interesting: 12 MP TrueDepth with Face ID. It is available from 64 GB in TuImeiLibre for 1,159.00 euros and 1,029.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) – Night Green

iPhone 11

Considered a successor to the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 is another of the smartphones that Apple launched last September and that stands out for its value for money, as well as for its great 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display. It also incorporates the Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine and 4 GB of RAM, so it is powerfully comparable to its older brothers. With dual 12 MP main camera and 12 MP TrueDepth front with Face ID, it is available in TuImeiLibre of 64 GB for 809.00 euros 679.00 euros, although it is also 128 GB for 859.00 euros 749.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – in Black

iPhone XR

We have Apple’s best seller in recent years on the iPhone XR, a device that has already come onto the market with an adjusted value for money and that has been narrowing more as the months have passed. With a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP camera and 7 MP TrueDepth front with Face ID, this terminal we can get from 128 GB for 759.00 euros 599.00 euros in TuImeiLibre.

Apple iPhone XR (128GB) – Black

iPhone XS

If we are looking for a high-end, but we do not want to pay the price of this year’s models, we have the one of the previous generation, the iPhone XS, reduced to 799.00 euros and 599.00 euros from 64 GB in TuImeiLibre. This device is interesting for its 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera and 7 MP TrueDepth front.

Apple iPhone XS (64GB) – Space Gray

IPad Deals

iPad (2018)

The most “basic” model of Apple tablets is capable of many things. The iPad (2018) has a 9.7 “Retina IPS LCD display for comfortable reading, watching movies and playing. Plus, with iPadOS 13 it has become more versatile than ever by becoming a much more productive device. With 2 GB of RAM, A10 Fusion processor, 8 MP main camera, 1.2 MP FaceTime HD front for video calls and compatibility with Apple Pencil, this iPad with 128 GB of storage can be found on eBay, sold by MediaMarkt , for 359.00 euros.

Apple iPad (2018), 128GB, Space Gray, WiFi, 9.7 “Retina

iPad Pro (2017)

The most powerful tablets in the Apple catalog are the iPad Pro. This model, released in 2017, incorporates a 12.9 “large IPS LCD Retina display with ProMotion technology, True Tone and a wide color gamut, so working with it is very pleasant. With the Apple A10X Fusion processor and 4 GB of RAM, it is capable of performing any task without problems, and being compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, it is a device that can even be replaced, depending on which case, a computer. At Amazon, with 512 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular it is for 1,539.00 euros 985.27 euros.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9 Inch 512GB Wi-Fi + Cellular) – Space Gray

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 5

The latest Apple smart watch collects all the news of past generations and adds new features such as the always-on display, the compass, the 32 GB of internal storage or international emergency calls. The Apple Watch Series 5 model GPS + Cellular 40 mm is reduced on Amazon to 549.00 euros 511.28 euros.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Aluminum in Silver – White Sports Strap

Mac Deals

Mac mini (2020)

Apple’s smallest desktop has not been updated with new internal components this year 2020, although it has increased its storage capacity and lowered its sale price, so the Mac mini can be found with a quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD for 929.00 euros 859.00 euros on Amazon.

New Apple Mac mini (8th Gen Intel Core i3 Quad Core 3.6GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB)

MacBook Air (2019)

The ultralight laptop Apple is a good option for those who transport it from one place to another to work and want a good performance for tasks that are not too demanding. The MacBook Air (2019) with Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD is available on eBay with national shipping for 954.99 euros.

Apple MacBook Air MVFK2Y / A Intel Core i5 / 8GB / 128GB SSD / 13.3 “Silver 2019

Accessories offers

AirPods Pro

Apple’s latest fully wireless Bluetooth headphones have a revamped design and exclusive features over other models such as the active noise cancellation or ambient modeMaintaining an autonomy of up to 4.5 to 5 hours per charge, and they can be recharged wirelessly in a base compatible with Qi technology. The AirPods Pro are available on Amazon for € 279.00 € 239.99.

Apple TV 4K

The Apple Media Center is one of the most powerful on the market with the Apple A10X Fusion processor and 3GB of RAM. It has a large application store with uses and functions of all kinds and has two features that improve the reproduction of multimedia content: the frame rate and dynamic range matching. Also, it is compatible with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The Apple TV 4K we have it reduced on eBay from 64 GB, sold by MediaMarkt, to 204.30 euros.

Media player – Apple TV 64GB, 4K Ultra HD

More offers?

If you are a regular Amazon buyer, with Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial.

Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month.

60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a fee that allows access to a million titles from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. You can try it for free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros.

Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.