As every week, on Fridays we publish the Hunting for Bargains section of Applesfera, the space in which we collect Apple product offerings that circulate on the Internet, whether they are iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or accessories. Let’s start!

IPhone Deals

iPhone 11 Pro

The jump that many users expected. The iPhone 11 Pro is one of the latest Apple smartphones, and stands out for the quality of its 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP triple rear camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto), as well as a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID. It is available in Tuimeilibre of 256 GB for 1,329.00 euros 1,149.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) – Silver

iPhone 11

Another of the latest Apple terminals, and which has received good reviews for its value for money tighter than that of other smartphones from the company. This model has 6.1 “Liquid Retina display, Apple A13 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, 12 MP dual main camera (wide angle and ultra wide angle) and 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID. In Tuimeilibre 128 GB is available for 859.00 euros 749.00 euros.

Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) – in Black

iPhone XS

One of the last generation Apple smartphones. Launched in September 2018, the iPhone XS incorporates a 5.8 “Super Retina OLED display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 4 GB of RAM, dual 12 MP main camera (wide angle and telephoto) and 7 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID. It is available in Fnac of 512 GB for 1,439.00 euros 795.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XS (512GB) – Space Gray

iPhone XR

The best Apple best seller in recent years that draws attention for being one of the smartest of the bitten apple most discounted today and with good benefits. It has a 6.1 “Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, 12 MP main camera and 7 MP TrueDepth front camera with Face ID. Of 128 GB we have it in Tuimeilibre for 759.00 euros 599.00 euros.

Apple iPhone XR (128GB) – Black

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 42mm

A good way to get started in the Apple Watch world is with this 42mm Series 3 GPS + Cellular. The device has a 1.65 “OLED screen and a resolution of 390 x 312 pixels, the dual-core Apple S3 processor and 16 GB of internal memory. It is waterproof and can be submerged up to 50 meters. In addition, this model is compatible with eSIM, so we can receive calls and messages on it without having the iPhone nearby. On eBay, sold by MediaMarkt, it is available for € 359.00 € 269.25.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 42 mm, Silver aluminum case. Smartwatch

### Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm

Apple’s latest offering in the smartwatch industry is the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular from the Nike series. This model incorporates all the innovations introduced in the past generations, such as the redesign, the ECG for electrocardiograms and the detection of falls, and adds ** the always-on screen, the compass and the 32 GB of internal storage ** for music and podcasts . In addition, it has exclusive spheres. On eBay, sold by MediaMarkt, it is available for 579.00 euros [555,00 euros](https://www.ebay.es/itm/Apple-Watch-Nike-S-5-Chip-W3-44-mm-GPS-Cellular-alum-plata-Correa-platino-negro/402207895047).

Apple Watch Nike S 5, W3.44mm Chip, GPS + Cellular, Alum-Silver, Platinum-Black Strap

IPad Deals

iPad (2019)

One of the best ways to get started in the Apple tablet world is with the iPad (2019). This model incorporates a 10.2 “IPS LCD Retina display, Apple A10 Fusion processor, 3GB of RAM, and compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio. It is 128 GB on eBay for 479.00 euros 360.99 euros using the code “PDESCUENTO5”.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 128GB Wifi – Space Gray

iPad Air (2019)

The third generation of the Air line was released a few months ago. This iPad model has been updated with a 10.5 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3GB of RAM, and compatibility with first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. It is available from 64 GB on eBay for 549.00 euros 475.00 euros with the code “PDESCUENTO5”.

New Apple iPad Air 10.5 “2019 64GB (3rd Generation) Wifi – Space Gray

iPad mini (2019)

After several years without news, Apple surprised a few months ago with the fifth-generation iPad mini. This version maintains the 7.9 “Retina IPS LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, 3 GB of RAM, and compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil. Due to its size it is an option to consider as a PDA or electronic book. On eBay, sold by MediaMarkt, it is available from 64 GB for € 449.00 € 361.00 using the code “PDESCUENTO5”.

Apple iPad Mini (2019), 64 GB, Gold, WiFi

11 “iPad Pro (2020)

A few days ago Apple renewed its line of professional tablets. The second-generation 11 “iPad Pro maintains many of the features of its predecessor, but incorporates the A12Z Bionic processor, 6GB of RAM and dual 12MP main camera with LiDAR sensor. It is compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil, the Smart Keyboard Folio and the Magic Keyboard. The 128 GB version is available on eBay for € 879.00 € 815.10 using the code “PDESCUENTO5”.

New Apple iPad Pro 11 “128GB Wifi Version – Space Gray Space Gray (2020)

Computer offers

Mac mini (2018)

The Mac mini is Apple’s smallest desktop computer. This model incorporates an eighth-generation six-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, HDMI 2.0, and two USBs, as well as Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It is reduced on Amazon to 1,249.00 euros 1,099.00 euros.

Apple Mac mini (Older Model, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage)

16 “MacBook Pro

One of the last Apple laptops, and the most powerful manufactured to date. This model incorporates for the first time a 16 “Retina IPS LCD screen, as well as the new keyboard with scissor mechanism. It features the ninth-generation six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 5300 GDDR6 graphics, six-speaker system, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. On Amazon it is reduced to 2,699.00 euros 2,349.00 euros.

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage) – Space Gray

Accessories offers

AirPods 2 with Lightning charging case

Apple’s most popular fully wireless Bluetooth headphones are discounted from their RRP. For 179.00 euros 129.99 euros on eBay we can get hold of them, which incorporate H1 chip and “Hey Siri” function. Its autonomy is up to 5 hours per charge and thanks to the Lightning charging case it can be increased up to 24 hours.

Apple AirPods Second Generation headphones with charging case

More offers?

Disney +: Disney’s new VoD platform is now available with all the original content from the Mickey Mouse and Marvel factory, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic. If you are interested, you can try it 7 days for free.

Disney + is here: try it for free for 7 days. Then, 6.99 euros per month or 69.99 euros the annual subscription.

If you are a regular Amazon buyer, with Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year (one month trial) and other advantages such as Prime Video, a streaming platform with series, movies and documentaries; Prime Music, to listen to music; Prime Reading, with hundreds of books at your fingertips, and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, the subscription price is cut in half and there is a 90-day trial.

If reading is one of your passions, you will be interested to know that you have 60 free days of Kindle Unlimited, a fee that allows access to a million titles from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. Its usual price is 9.99 euros per month, but now you can try it for free for two months saving us 19.98 euros.

On the other hand we have Amazon Music Unlimited, the alternative to Spotify that offers a perfect integration with the brand’s speakers. Millions of songs free for 90 days.