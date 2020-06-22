Your iPhone will become the key to your next car thanks to CarKey. This feature, which will arrive next month with a new iOS update, will allow you to leave the vehicle’s physical key at home.

The feature is one of the expected releases from Apple and with which they extend the utility of the available NFC chip both on the iPhone and Apple Watch. It will be enough to bring the device closer to the car’s handle so that it opens. Of course, it will allow you to start and drive the vehicle without the need for the original key.

Apple CarKey, forget the physical key

So it will be with the next BMW 5 series 2021, which will be released next month. Apple has warned during the WWDC 2020 presentation that it is working on an industry standard that uses its ultra-wideband chip to avoid working exclusively with NFC. This type of connectivity came with the U1 chip of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

Of course, there will be security measures around this new service. Similar to Apple Pay payments, the iPhone will ask us to authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID before the car opens or is able to start. However, it will be possible to activate an ‘Express’ mode that avoids this extra layer of security and opens the door as a conventional key would.

The pairing will be done through the Wallet application on the iPhone, although it will be necessary to also have the manufacturer’s application installed. To configure the service, it will be necessary to move the iPhone closer to the car’s NFC reader, after which CarKey will be available in the Wallet app.

Although this feature makes an appearance with iOS 14, it will be supported also in iOS 13. This is why it could be leaked months ago, when references to this code appeared in iOS 13.4.