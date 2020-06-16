The report adds the billing of payment application downloads and any transaction made through them

Phone users iPhone and tablets iPad of Manzana around the world spent through apps from the App Store $ 519 billion in 2019, either in purchases of virtual or physical products, according to a report published this Monday.

The report, prepared by Analysis Group and endorsed by Manzana, adds the billing from both payment application downloads and purchases and any financial transaction made through them, which includes from the purchase of clothing to the sale of advertising space.

The figure, therefore, is an indicator of the volume of economic activity generated through what has come to be called the “App Store ecosystem”, the most ubiquitous in the world, along with that of the Google digital store, used by Android operating systems.

Of the 519 billion that companies of all kinds invoiced through mobile applications, 413 thousand corresponded to sales of services and physical goods, mainly retail sales by companies such as Target, Best Buy or the Etsy platform.

Travel related transactions, carried out through specialized applications of transport companies or aggregators such as Expedia, totaled 57 billion; those with short commutes like Uber and Lyft reached 40 billion; and those for home delivery, 31 billion.

Sales of exclusively digital products such as video games, videos and music in streaming, online education and dating services made through applications downloaded from the App Store reached $ 61 billion.

Finally, another great generator of economic activity in the ecosystem of the App Store was the sale of advertising space within the applications, which moved 41 billion dollars.

The publication of the report took place just a week before the Cupertino (California, USA) company held the WWDC developer conference, which this year will be exclusively digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With information from .